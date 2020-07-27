Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM variant receives price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 4:47 pm

Samsung launched two memory options of Galaxy A21s: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB.
Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM + 64GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 500 in India. Recently, the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant also received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

Samsung launched two memory options of Galaxy A21s: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Now after the price cut, the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is currently priced at Rs 17,499.

The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. On the battery front, the Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port.

 

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850  processor paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.


In terms of connectivity, the phone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. The phone comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.

