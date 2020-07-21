Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM variant price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 10:17 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A21s comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM + 64GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India.  It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung launched two memory options of Galaxy A21s: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. Now after the price cut, the 6GB RAM + 64GB varinat is priced at Rs 17,499.

The 4GB + 64GB storage option, however, retails at the same launch price of Rs 16,499. The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

 

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the battery front, the Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port. The phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850  processor paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

 

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen. It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.


In terms of connectivity, the phone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5

Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India on July 30

Samsung launches Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD in India starting at Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s said to launch in India this month

Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 spotted with Snapdragon 662 chipset

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A21s

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C15 with 6000 mAh battery to launch on July 28

Today 21 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord, Realme and more

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Which one is better?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies