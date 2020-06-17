Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in India with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port.

Samsung has today launched a new smartphone in India under its Galaxy A series - Samsung Galaxy A21s. The smartphone will be available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and White.



Samsung Galaxy A21s will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting today.



Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications



The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 850 processor paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.



For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen. It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.



On the battery front, the Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging through the USB-C port. The phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.



In terms of connectivity, the phone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams.