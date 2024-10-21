Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Vs Realme P1 Speed 5G: Which One to Consider?

Samsung debuted the Galaxy A16 5G earlier last week in India, during which Realme also launched the Realme P1 Speed 5G. Both handsets come at a similar price point and have something unique to offer. However, which one would better suit your needs? Checkout this comparison of the two devices and decide for yourself.

Display

The Galaxy A16 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness in HBM mode, and 385 ppi. The Realme P1 Speed 5G gets a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass Protection.

Purely on the basis of on-paper specs, the Realme P1 Speed 5G has a much better panel, not only in terms of refresh rate but also when it comes to brightness. Both handsets have decent panels, but Realme’s display is far ahead in terms of how advanced it is.

Performance & Software

The Realme P1 Speed 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that supports expansion. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It has a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. There’s support for 8GB RAM.

Realme P1 Speed 5G once again rushes ahead with a better Processor under the hood and more RAM. However, regarding software, the Galaxy A16 5G finally beats the Realme phone because it gets six years of OS updates and security patches. Realme hasn’t specified the number of updates the P1 Speed 5G will get, but considering the Realme P1 5G receives 3 years of OS updates and four years of security patches, the policy should likely remain similar for the Speed model as well, which is half of what the Galaxy A16 5G gets.

The choice of software would remain subjective, as both of them run on Android 14-based software skins that come with an ample number of features.

Cameras & Battery

For optics, the Realme device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture and LED flash paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The Galaxy A16 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, comprising of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The device includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A16 5G wins because of the more practical setup which includes an ultra-wide angle sensor on the back. In case of battery, the Realme P1 Speed 5G once again takes the lead due to superior charging speeds.

Other better features in the Realme P1 Speed 5G include a superior IP65 rating over Samaung’s IP54 rating and support for stereo speakers over the Galaxy A16 5G’s single mono speaker.

Conclusion

The Realme P1 Speed 5G starts at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 20,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Galaxy A16 5G comes in two models: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 18,999 and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 21,999.

For a cheaper price tag by a thousand bucks, along with more RAM, a better display, IP rating and chipset, stereo speakers, and faster charging, the Realme P1 Speed 5G is definitely a superior choice over the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G. However, if better cameras and software support are of the utmost importance to you, then you could consider the Galaxy A16 5G as well.