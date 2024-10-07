Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Expected Soon

A new rumour suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India launch will take place soon. The rumour suggests that the new A-series device will launch in the country later this month. Here’s everything we know about the device and its India launch so far.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India launch is expected by mid-October, according to a report shared by The Tech Outlook. The device has already been leaked once before which showed us what it could look like and what specifications it could sport under the hood.

The publication didn’t share the exact date of launch, but if it’s indeed happening by mid-October, then we might soon see teasers from Samsung India on its social media handles. The brand hasn’t confirmed any of this information so far. There’s also a Galaxy A16 4G, which is in the works, but it’s unclear whether it would launch in India alongside the 5G model.

As per leaked specs, the Galaxy A16 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, while the LTE variant could pack the Exynos 1330 chipset. The phone is expected to sport 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery. On the back of the device, there’s a triple-camera module, expected to consist of a 50MP main sensor.

The Galaxy A16 4G will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz Refresh Rate support and an IP54 rating. The phone will come in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options paired with 128GB onboard storage, while the 8GB RAM variant will also be available with 256GB storage.

Apart from all these specs, Samsung is expected to offer the smartphone 6 years of OS and security updates, a first for the brand’s Galaxy A-series devices. The previous generation A-series phones came with 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates.