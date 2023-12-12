Samsung Galaxy A15 Series, Galaxy A25 5G Have A Key Island But It’s Not What You Think

Samsung has debuted a trio of its Galaxy A-series smartphones in Vietnam, including the Galaxy A15 4G, Galaxy A15 5G, as well as the Galaxy A25 5G. All the new smartphones have a new Key Island feature and are available in various colours. Take a look at what else they have to offer.

What is Key Island in Samsung Smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A14 4G and the Galaxy A25 5G feature a Key Island, which is actually the protrusion in the right spine of the frames of these devices. According to our theory, this embossed border design is being referred to as an Island and because it houses the power and volume keys, hence, Key Island. The feature is not to be confused with any sort of software feature matching that of the Dynamic Island on iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Series: Price, Specs

The Galaxy A15’s 4G and 5G variants are priced at VND 4,990,000 (approx Rs 17,100) and VND 6,290,000 (approx Rs 21,600) for their respective baseline models. The handsets are offered in Personality Yellow, Fantasy Blue, Optimistic Blue, and Ban Linh Black.

As for the specs, the Galaxy A15 series sports a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED Infinity-U notch display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness.

As for the power under the hood, the 4G model has the Helio G99 processor from MediaTek paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage options. The 5G version has the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chip coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. They also support expandable storage up to 1TB.

Both handsets have an identical camera system, including a 13-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back, accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensing lens. Both of them are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, while One UI 6.0 is available out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Price, Specs

The Galaxy A25 5G is priced at VND 6,590,000 (approx Rs 22,600). The device comes in shades including Personality Yellow, Fantasy Blue, Optimistic Blue, and Ban Linh Black.

The Galaxy A25 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness as well. The phone packs an Exynos 1280 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G features a triple rear camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, for the front, it gets a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the phone runs the Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 6.0 custom interface on top. Besides, the phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Other additional features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card, stereo speakers and a side-facing fingerprint sensor.