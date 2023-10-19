Samsung Galaxy A05s 4G launched in India: Should you consider it?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A05s 4G in India with specifications including a Snapdragon chipset, a triple rear camera setup and more. However, in a competitive market where 5G smartphones are leading the way, is it worth considering the new 4G device from Samsung? Let’s find out.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is available in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet shades, and is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. It is available for purchase via Samsung online store and other authorised stores. Interested buyers can further avail a discount worth Rs 1000 if they use the SBI Bank Credit Card EMI payment method.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specifications

The Galaxy A05s has a 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with a waterdrop notch, 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. It packs an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter, and another 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 13MP f/2.0 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

In addition, the device is backed up by 5,000mAh battery. The device supports 25W adaptive fast charging. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security embedded in the power button. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 core and will receive two years of OS updates. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Should you buy it?

The Galaxy A05s offers a decent value in terms of software support with two years of OS updates, it’s polished software, and that’s pretty much it. The device isn’t able to stand firmly in front of the competitors such as the Lava Blaze Pro 5G and Redmi 12 5G.

The Blaze Pro 5G and the Redmi 12 5G both sport a better chipset, in turn enabling 5G support which is vital nowadays so the device stays future proof. Further, the Blaze Pro 5G has a better display with a higher refresh rate. It further offers more RAM and faster charging for a cheaper price tag of Rs 12,499.

As for the Redmi 12 5G, the device offers 256GB storage at Rs 14,999 which is the same price tag as of Galaxy A05s. Storage is quite an important aspect to consider before you purchase a smartphone as you’d have to know whether all your data would fit in or not, in your new smartphone. The Redmi 12 5G again offers more RAM, IP rating, IR blaster, Gorilla Glass protection, and more at the same price. However, it charges slightly slower at 18 watts.

After these comparisons, you can note that the Galaxy A05s is actually inferior in front of its competitors which offer a better value in almost every other sense apart from software. So do consider your priorities before making a purchase and make an informed decision.