Samsung Galaxy A05, Galaxy A05s silently launched: Big upgrade or small?

Samsung has silently launched the Galaxy A05 and the Galaxy A05s in Thailand and Malaysia, respectively. These arrive as the successors to last year’s Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04s. So here’s whats new in the Galaxy A05 series phones, and whether they are a major upgrade over last year’s models or minor ones.

Samsung Galaxy A05 Specifications, Price

The Samsung Galaxy A05 comes in Black, Light Green and Silver colours and is priced at 4,299 Bhat (approx Ra 9,890) for sole 6GB + 128GB model.

The Galaxy A05 has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion also.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A05 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and the device runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 core.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A05 has a bigger display, a minor upgrade in terms of Chipset power, support for Fast charging and a new front facing camera sensor that does make it a considerable upgrade over the Galaxy A04.

Samsung Galaxy A05s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A05s comes in Light Green, Silver, Black and Pink colours. It is listed in Malaysia and Thailand. However, details on pricing remain scarce as of now.

The Galaxy A05s on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass protection. It packs an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter, and another 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 13MP f/2.0 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

In addition, the device is backed up by 5,000mAh battery. The device supports 25W adaptive fast charging. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security embedded in the power button. It also runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 core. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

Over the Galaxy A04s, the Galaxy A05s has a sharper screen with higher Resolution but drops the Refresh Rate to 60Hz, a better chipset, an upgraded selfie camera and a faster charging speed which does make it a major upgrade over last year’s phone.