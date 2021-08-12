Samsung Galaxy A03s key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone called Galaxy A03s in India. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has made its appearance on Google Play Console revealing key specs.

Galaxy A03s Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing reveals that the Galaxy A03s supports a water-drop notch display. It comes with a resolution of 720 x 1339 pixels and 300 PPI pixel density. However, the exact screen size is not revealed. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 (Helio P35) chipset.

Further, the listing tells us that the phone will run on Android 11 OS out of the box. There will be 3 GB of RAM.

A recent report revealed the Galaxy A03s price and colour variants for the European market. The price will be EUR 150 (approx. Rs 13,100) in Europe. Moreover, it will come in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Samsung Galaxy A03s will come in Blue, Black, and White colour options.

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy A03s support page was spotted live on the Samsung India website. However, the support page does not actually reveal any details for the upcoming Samsung smartphone. But it suggests that the smartphone could indeed be launched in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications (Rumoured)

As per earlier leaked specifications and renders, the Galaxy A03s will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. On the backside, there will be a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. It is also said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The Galaxy A03s is said to sport a 6.5-inch display, but there’s no word regarding its resolution. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. In addition, it is likely to feature a 5-megapixel front camera.

The phone will be powered by the 2.30GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with 4GB RAM. It will offer a 5,000mAh battery. This is likely to be accompanied by 15W fast-charging support.