Samsung confirmed to host its Mobile World Congress event on February 27

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2022 will take place on February 27. A post on the official Samsung newsroom has confirmed its presence at MWC 2022.

Samsung Galaxy MWC Event Details

The Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 will be live streamed on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 7PM CET (11:30PM IST).

It is currently not known about what Samsung exactly plans to announce at its upcoming Galaxy MWC 2022 event. The company has shared a teased for the upcoming event.

The animation in the teaser video suggests that it will announce a range of products including smartphones, smartwatches, foldables, PCs and tablets. We could see some upcoming smartphones smartphones like Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23 and Galaxy A53 make their debut.

Since the Galaxy S22 series smartphones as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup have already been launched, it is likely that the company might reveal details on its foldable smartphones.

To refresh, the Galaxy S22+ comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. As for the Galaxy S22, it also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. Galaxy S22 pricing starts at $799 (approx Rs 59,900) and the Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999 (approx Rs 74,800).

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has arrived in four variants including 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB. The base model of the S22 Ultra is priced at at $1,199 (approx Rs 89,700).

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in three variants. There is 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB with a starting price of $1,099 (approx Rs 82,200). The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes in two variants including 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, with a starting price of $899 (approx Rs 67,200). Lastly, the Tab S8 also comes in two variants which are identical to the Tab S8+. The 8GB RAM variant is priced at $699 (approx Rs 52,600).