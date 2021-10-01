Samsung Galaxy A02 updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Samsung Galaxy A02 is the latest smartphone to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. Alongside, the phone has also received the September 2021 Android security patch.

As per the report of SamMobile, the new build sports version number A022GDXU2BUI3. The update is currently rolling out in Russia but is expected to arrive in the coming weeks in more regions.

Samsung Galaxy A02 was launched in January with an Android 10-based One UI 2 skin on top. The phone is also expected to launch in India soon as production has reportedly started at the company’s Noida facility.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Android 11

Android 11 brings refreshed user interface and updated Samsung apps, along with other features such as one-time permissions and removing location data from images before sharing them. Then there is also improved Digital Wellbeing and parental controls and dedicated media playback widget in the notification area.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A02, you will get a notification for the software update. If you haven’t received Android 11 yet, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC powers the phone clocked at 1.5GHz. It is backed by a 5000mAh removable battery with 7.75W charging.

The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. The phone has dual rear cameras on the camera front with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.