Samsung Finance+ is now available at your doorstep

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 2:20 pm

Latest News

The service is a digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for the purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.
Samsung has announced that it is starting home delivery of one of its popular services, Samsung Finance+, in India. The service is a digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for the purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.

 

The company has revealed that the service is currently available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns. However, in order to avail the service, customers need to earlier walk-in at select dealerships. But now, the company is providing home-delivery of Samsung Finance+ service to customers to ensure social distancing norms.

 

Samsung partnered with DMI Finance for its Samsung Finance+ service in India. The whole process is simple, customer can choose a Galaxy smartphone on finance by contacting their neighbourhood dealers. The dealer will send a Samsung promoter to the customer house and it will help the user to complete the loan process.

 

After filling in their personal details for a simple KYC verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones. The company says that the whole process is paperless and it says that nearly all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Galaxy smartphone of their choice.

 

"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes. It will also ensure that our consumers don't have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal. Samsung Finance+ is our 'Make for India' initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

 

