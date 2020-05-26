Advertisement

Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 10:43 am

Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset is built using 8nm FinFET technology and it is powered by octa-core CPUs with two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2 GHz and six Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. Dubbed as Exynos 880 5G processor, the chipset already powers the Vivo Y70s, which was launched in China. 

 

The latest 5G chipset comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the chipset supports sub-6GHz band and it offers an upload speed of 1.28Gbps and a download speed of 2.55Gbps. The brand claims that the download speeds can be increased to 3.55Gbps with e-ultra-NR dual connectivity that basically combines 5G and LTE capabilities. The Exynos 880 also works with diverse major networks from 2G to 4G and offers an LTE download speed of 1Gbps.

 

The Exynos 880 incorporates a neural processing unit (NPU) and digital signal processor (DSP) for on-device AI that accelerates response times and improves security. The NPU and DSP share a controller and direct-memory-access (DMA), which the brand claims enable faster AI processing. 

 

The chipset is built using 8nm FinFET technology and it is powered by octa-core CPUs with two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2 GHz and six Cortex A-55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor comes with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU that the company claims helps in GPU rendering of 3D graphics in-game with a high framerate. 

 

The Exynos 880  image signal processor supports triple-camera set-ups while enabling a single-camera max resolution of 64MP and a dual-camera rating of 20MP for each camera. As far as video, the Exynos 880 comes with support for multi-format codec including 4K 30fps video recording and playback, with HEVC, H.264 and VP9.

 

