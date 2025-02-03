Samsung Expedites Galaxy S25 Series Deliveries in India

Samsung today commenced early Galaxy S25 series deliveries for customers who had pre-ordered the devices in India. The official sale date of the Galaxy S25 series in India is February 07, 2025. Samsung had started accepting pre-orders for Galaxy S25 series on January 23, 2025 on Samsung.com, as well as across leading online and offline retail stores.

Samsung announced that customers who pre-ordered Galaxy S25 series will receive their smartphones beginning today, February 3, starting 3 PM IST. While announcing the expedited Galaxy S25 deliveries in the country, the company said, “Samsung is committed to bringing utmost delight to its customers by delivering its latest flagship smartphone to early bird customers.”

The starting price for the 12GB/256GB version of Galaxy S25 is Rs 80,999 while Galaxy S25+ starts at Rs 99,999 and Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999. Galaxy S25 is available in colours such as Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy and Mint. Galaxy S25+ is available in Navy and Silver Shadow while Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Black.

Consumers buying Galaxy S25 Ultra through Samsung.com will also get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours – Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack & Titanium Pinkgold. Those buying Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ from Samsung.com will also get the option of three exclusive colours – Blueblack, Coralred & Pinkgold.

Customers pre-ordering Galaxy S25 Ultra will get pre-order benefits worth INR 21000. This includes a storage upgrade worth INR 12000 wherein customers will be able to get 12GB 512GB variant at the price of the 12GB 256GB variant; along with an INR 9000 upgrade bonus.

Customers pre-ordering Galaxy S25+ will get benefits worth INR 12000 as they will get 12GB 512GB variant at the price of 12GB 256GB variant. Meanwhile, customers pre-ordering Galaxy S25 will get benefits worth INR 11000 as an upgrade bonus. Additionally, Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of the convenient 24 months no-cost EMI offer starting at INR 3375 per month.