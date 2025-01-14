Samsung Debuts Galaxy Easy Compensation Program for Pre-Owned Smartphones

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Easy Compensation program for pre-owned Galaxy devices. It is different from the conventional trade-in program as you’ll essentially be selling your old Galaxy smartphone to Samsung without the need to buy a new smartphone.

The Galaxy Easy Compensation program has been announced in Korea and begins today, January 14. Users can visit Samsung’s official website to check the estimated resale value of their eligible Galaxy devices. If they find the price acceptable, they can ship their phones to Samsung via courier for evaluation. Once inspected, Samsung will classify the device into one of three categories—“Excellent,” “Good,” or “Recycle”—based on its condition.

After the assessment, users will receive the corresponding compensation. Once bought by Samsung, the company will resell the device in the market, likely as a refurbished model. Currently, select Galaxy S series and Z series smartphones qualify for this program. The target models include:

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Flip3

“Samsung Electronics plans to preserve the market value of Galaxy smartphones in the long run by establishing a convenient and safe used smartphone compensation system with Galaxy Easy Compensation program,” said the company in a blog post.

The program is set to expand to overseas markets as well. However, the timeline as well as the regions where the program will be rolled out are yet to revealed.

Meanwhile, the company also introduced two new sizes of Galaxy Ring in Korea, which will come to other markets in February. Aside from the two new sizes of Galaxy Ring, which are size 14 and size 15, the wearable is available in nine other sizes from size 5 through size 13.