Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Price, Specs, Features & More

As for the software, the Tab S8 series runs on OneUI Tab 4.1 based on Android 12. Further, the Tab S8 series is set to receive 4 major Android OS Upgrades along with 5 years of security updates. This makes Samsung the first Android OEM to provide updates for such a long period.

Additional features include S-Pen support, which comes with the tablets inside the box. Further, the Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra have in-display fingerprint sensors, while Tab S8 has it on the side. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi Direct. They all have a Quad Speaker setup tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos and a triple mic system.

Other supported accessories include Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, BookCover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover, and Strap Cover.