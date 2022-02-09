Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Price, Specs, Features & More

Alongside the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also refreshing its flagship tablet lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Tab S8 series consists of the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra, which is the most high-end tablet from the brand under this series. Here are all the things you should know about these three devices:
1Price & Variants
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has arrived in three variants including 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB with a starting price of $1,099 (approx Rs 82,200). The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes in two variants including 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB, with a starting price of $899 (approx Rs 67,200). Lastly, the Tab S8 also comes in two variants which are identical to the Tab S8+. The 8GB RAM variant is priced at $699 (approx Rs 52,600).
2Availability
The Galaxy Tab S8 series will go on sale beginning February 25 in select markets including the US, Europe, and South Korea from February 25. Pre-orders will begin today for all three tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in a single Graphite colour, while the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will come in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colours.
3Display
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra display is a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, 240 pixels per inch, and a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels. Further, the Tab S8+ has a smaller 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels, 266 ppi and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tab S8 has the smallest display of the lot, with an 11-inch TFT LTPS panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, has 276 ppi and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.
4Processor, RAM & Storage
The Galaxy Tab S8 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. As for RAM & Storage, we mentioned the variants above already but you should know that the devices have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, all three of them support MicroSD card storage expansion up to 1TB.
5Cameras
The Galaxy Tab S8 series has a dual-camera setup at the back. All three of them have identical setups comprising a 13MP auto-focus camera and a 6MP wide-angle camera. In addition, there’s a 12MP wide sensor at the front of the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+. The Tab S8 Ultra has a dual front camera setup, including a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear cameras on the three can shoot up to 4K at 30fps.
6Battery
An 11,200mAh battery backs galaxy Tab S8 Ultra while the S8+ has a 10,090 mAh battery. The Tab S8 packs an 8,000mAh battery, and all three of the tablets support up to 45W fast wired charging. They are chargeable via USB-C 3.2.
7Software & Additional Features
As for the software, the Tab S8 series runs on OneUI Tab 4.1 based on Android 12. Further, the Tab S8 series is set to receive 4 major Android OS Upgrades along with 5 years of security updates. This makes Samsung the first Android OEM to provide updates for such a long period.
Additional features include S-Pen support, which comes with the tablets inside the box. Further, the Tab S8+ and the Tab S8 Ultra have in-display fingerprint sensors, while Tab S8 has it on the side. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi Direct. They all have a Quad Speaker setup tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos and a triple mic system.
Other supported accessories include Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, BookCover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover, and Strap Cover.