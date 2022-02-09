Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ launched: Price, Specs, and More

After months of leaks, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S22 series. As expected, the series consists of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the pack leader. The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are similar phones with key differences only in the battery and display segments. While we have already mentioned things you should know about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, here are all that you should know about the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+.
1Price & Variants
The Galaxy S22+ comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. As for the Galaxy S22, it also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. Galaxy S22 pricing starts at $799 (approx Rs 59,900) and the Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999 (approx Rs 74,800). Indian price will be announced in the upcoming days.
Samsung is also running an offer where if you pre-order the device, you’ll be upgraded to the next storage tier for free. This means that if you pre-order the 128GB variant, you’ll be upgraded to 256GB variant. This offer is available in the US for a limited period of time.
2Availability
The Galaxy S22+ and the S22 will go on sale starting February 25 with pre-orders starting from today in the US. Indian availability of the two phones will be announced soon. The two models will be available in Black, White, Green and Gold colours.
3Display
The Galaxy S22+ has a smaller display in comparison with the S22 Ultra. It has a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It supports an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets max brightness of up to 1750 nits. The Galaxy S22’s display gets even smaller at 6.1-inches but with same display specs as the Galaxy S22+, except for lower peak brightness values at 1500 nits. In addition, these panels are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus+, the same as the Ultra.
4Processor, RAM & Storage
The Galaxy S22 series now comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. This is surprising for the Indian region considering Samsung has been launching Exynos powered Galaxy S series models for quite a while. However, some other European regions will be getting the Exynos 2200 powered models of these devices. As for RAM & Storage, these two phones have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. But, unfortunately, there’s no support for expandable storage on either of the two phones.
5Cameras
Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 drop a telephoto sensor from the S22 Ultra, and both have an identical triple camera setup. It comprises a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV. Finally, both of them have a 10MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.
6Battery
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is backed by a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support along with reverse wireless charging. The S22+ gets a 4500mAh cell and the same as the S22 Ultra, it has 45W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. But, again, none of the models has the charger included in the box, same as last year.
7Additional Features & Software
As for the software, the S22+ and the S22 run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Further, the S22 series will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. This is excellent news for those who do not upgrade to a new phone often as you’ll remain up to date with the latest software till Android 16.
Additional features include dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the devices include UWB support and Wi-Fi 6E on S22+, Wi-Fi 6 on S22, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi Direct on both.