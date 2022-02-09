Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ launched: Price, Specs, and More

The Galaxy S22+ comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. As for the Galaxy S22, it also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. Galaxy S22 pricing starts at $799 (approx Rs 59,900) and the Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999 (approx Rs 74,800). Indian price will be announced in the upcoming days.

Samsung is also running an offer where if you pre-order the device, you’ll be upgraded to the next storage tier for free. This means that if you pre-order the 128GB variant, you’ll be upgraded to 256GB variant. This offer is available in the US for a limited period of time.