Advertisement

Samsung completes the shift of Display Manufacturing unit from China to Uttar Pradesh

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 11:32 am

Latest News

Samsung announced that the Korean manufacturer completed the shift of the display manufacturing unit from China to Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has announced that it has finished the construction of its display manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. The new hub for display production is now based in Noida. The display manufacturing unit has been shifted from China to Noida, said Samsung. 

 

The reason behind the shift being stated as India's better industrial environment and industrial-friendly policies. A delegation led by the company’s Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. 

 

The delegation said that "owing to the better industrial environment and investor-friendly policies, Samsung decided to establish the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was located in China, in Noida, and the work of establishing it has been completed", an official release said.

 

Advertisement

The Chief Minister mentioned that Samsung’s Noida factory is a classic example of success of the ‘Make in India’ programme, and will also help in employment generation in the state. The CM also assured Samsung that the state government will continue to extend help to the company in future as well.

 

Samsung already has the world's biggest manufacturing plant in Noida that not only produces phones for the Indian state but also exports it to other countries as well. 

 

The company recently expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 50,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model that comes with LTE support. The Wi-Fi model with the same configuration is priced Rs 11,999. It comes in Grey and Silver colours

Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch in India soon, support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy A02 expected to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India

Samsung and AMD's new GPU delayed, leaks suggest

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung and AMD's new GPU delayed, leaks suggest

Huawei MateView GT, MateView Monitor announced for global markets

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies