Samsung completes the shift of Display Manufacturing unit from China to Uttar Pradesh

Samsung announced that the Korean manufacturer completed the shift of the display manufacturing unit from China to Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has announced that it has finished the construction of its display manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. The new hub for display production is now based in Noida. The display manufacturing unit has been shifted from China to Noida, said Samsung.

The reason behind the shift being stated as India's better industrial environment and industrial-friendly policies. A delegation led by the company’s Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The delegation said that "owing to the better industrial environment and investor-friendly policies, Samsung decided to establish the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was located in China, in Noida, and the work of establishing it has been completed", an official release said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister mentioned that Samsung’s Noida factory is a classic example of success of the ‘Make in India’ programme, and will also help in employment generation in the state. The CM also assured Samsung that the state government will continue to extend help to the company in future as well.

Samsung already has the world's biggest manufacturing plant in Noida that not only produces phones for the Indian state but also exports it to other countries as well.

The company recently expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 50,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model that comes with LTE support. The Wi-Fi model with the same configuration is priced Rs 11,999. It comes in Grey and Silver colours