Samsung brings Yoga experience to its TVs via YogiFi app

Samsung has announced that it is bringing interactive yoga experience to its consumers on its televisions in a global first. Through its exclusive partnership with YogiFi, Wellnesys Technologies, Samsung aims to enable consumers to practice yoga ‘the tech way’ by pairing the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs.

The Yoga content will be made available on the Samsung TVs via the YogiFi app. The app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, among others. It will soon be available on previous years’ TV models as well, says Samsung.

Samsung further notes that SRI-Delhi (Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi) has collaborated with YogiFi to bring the app on Samsung smart TVs as part of Samsung’s Make for India initiative. The yoga content landscape on the app includes three levels of 21-day programs – beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

Equipped with sensors, the AI-enabled mat from YogiFi detects any incorrect posture and provides instant feedback, allowing users to correct and improve their alignment.

In related news to Samsung, its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series was leaked recently. As per the leaked renders, Samsung isn’t planning on giving up on the design language it has been following for past two generations of Galaxy Watches. While the design is largely going to remain the same, Samsung has now employed bigger OLED displays inside the watches which bring down the size of the bezels, therefore giving it a more modern look.