Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 18, 2020 11:16 am

The company has taken the step to not be the part of the trade show due to COVID-19 concerns.
Samsung Electronics has announced that it will not take part in this year's Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) event. The company has taken the step to not be the part of the trade show due to COVID-19 concerns.

 

The IFA event is scheduled to take place from September 3 to September 5 in Berlin. "We've decided to cancel our participation in the IFA exhibition due to COVID-19," a Samsung Electronics official said. "However, our regional branches will promote our products through online events as well as other small-scale events."

 

The brand has revealed that it will hold an online event to launch new products during the same time.

 

Meanwhile, its rival LG has revealed that it will attend the IFA 2020 event. The company has revealed that it will launch its new range of products during the event, while keeping all the social distancing norms in place. 

 

"We are positively looking into taking part in the exhibition, although we probably won't open a booth," an LG Electronics official said. "CES and IFA are the two main exhibitions in the home appliance sector where companies reveal their newly released products and showcase their technical competitiveness while opening up opportunities to hold meetings with buyers."

 

Previously, Realms has also confirmed that it will attend the IFA 2020 event. This time due to COVID-19, the organizers of IFA have decided to keep the show only open to journalists and not for general public. 

 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth yesterday replied to a tweet posted by the IFA's official Twitter handle announcing the debut of Realme at IFA 2020 by saying a big announcement is incoming. However, his post did not reveal any details for the products to be announced at the trade show.

Tags: LG Samsung

