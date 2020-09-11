Samsung announces pre-booking for Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with 2260x615 px of resolution and a taller 25:9 aspect ratio. When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen, with minimized bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay.

Advertisement

Samsung has today announced that it will open pre-booking for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G foldable device at 12 pm on September 14.



Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting September 14. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours and is priced at Rs 149999.



Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will get some offers which include no-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com, You Tube Premium free for 4 months and Microsoft office 365 available at a discount of 22%.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with 2260x615 px of resolution and a taller 25:9 aspect ratio. When unfolded, the massive 7.6-inch Main Screen, with minimized bezels and notch-less Front Camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay.



Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass is now on the Main Screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free-standing capabilities that power Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also employs sweeper technology within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Hideaway Hinge features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition and adjusted fiber density.



Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pairs Flex mode with App Continuity to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen. This flexibility enables you to create or view content that is curated to your exact preferences, from folded to unfolded.



The Z Fold2 boasts a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor primary sensor with Dual Pixel Autofocus, 12-megapixel telephoto camera which can zoom up to 2x and the third one is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 12mm angle of view. On the front, we have dual cameras both of which are 10-megapixel shooters.



The phone draws power from Qualcomm's latest innovation, the Snapdragon 865+ and has 12GB of RAM. On the storage side of things, the phone comes with 256Gb of UFS-3.1 storage. The Z Fold2 has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired and wireless charging with wireless power share.

