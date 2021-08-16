Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 India prices, availability, pre-booking offers

A week after launch, Samsung has announced the India prices of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3. The Galaxy Z Fold3 has an under-display camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both the foldables are the first one in the world to come with IPX8 water resistance.

Here are the India prices for the two new foldables from Samsung:

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12+256GB): Rs 1,49,999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12+512GB): Rs 1,57,999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+128GB): Rs 84,999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+256GB): Rs 88,999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7000 or HDFC Bank cash back of upto Rs 7000 using credit and debit card. In addition, consumers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection. This worth Rs 7999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Rs 4799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Moreover, consumers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 09, 2021. The sale will commence from September 10, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip3 also has two displays. On the front, it comes with a 1.9-inch display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a dual-camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging, wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 3 runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner also.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Buds 2, Watch4 series unveiled

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there is a 374ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has 2260 x 832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone packs a 4400mAh battery cell with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support is present as well. In addition, a Snapdragon 888 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This should include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 zoom lens and OIS.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.