Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Buds 2, Watch4 series unveiled

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 foldables. Along with these, the Galaxy Watch4 series as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 have also been introduced. The Z Fold 3 has an under-display camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both the foldables are the first one in the world to come with IPX8 water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at $1,799.99 (approx Rs 1,33,600) in the US. The phone will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colour options. It is available in two variants including 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes at a starting price of $999.99 (approx Rs 74,200). The phone will come in Cream, Green, Gray, Lavender, Phantom Black, Pink, and White colours.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for purchase from August 27 in select markets. The confirmed ones include the US, Europe, and South Korea.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is priced at $249.99 (approx Rs 18,600) for the Bluetooth-only variant. The LTE model starts at $299.99 (approx Rs 22,300).The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic costs $349.99 (approx Rs 26,000) for the Bluetooth-only model. It costs $399.99 (approx Rs 29,700) for the LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at $149.99 (approx Rs 11,100). The TWS earbuds come in four colour options — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. They will also be available in select markets starting August 27th.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there is a 374ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has 2260 x 832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone packs a 4400mAh battery cell with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support is present as well. In addition, a Snapdragon 888 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This should include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 zoom lens and OIS.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung has also added S-Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold3. There are two styluses available including the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. The S-Pen Fold Edition supports Air Command gestures and has a Pro tip, however, it doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity. The S Pen Pro on the other hand, works with Air Command as well as Air Actions and includes a USB porr for charging. It has Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated switch with which the user can switch between the S-Pen mode and Fold mode to use it with the Fold3 without damaging the screen of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip3 also has two displays. On the front, it comes with a 1.9-inch display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a dual-camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging, wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 3 runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner also.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series Specifications

Both the smartwatches come in two models and the classic variants will have a bigger dial size. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 classic comes in 42/46 mm sizes. The vanilla models will arrive in 40/44 mm dial sizes. The display size on 40mm Watch4 and 42mm Watch4 Classic will be 1.19-inches. On Watch4 44mm and Watch4 Classic 46mm, the display size will be 1.36-inches.

The resolution is 450 x 450 pixels on all watches along with SuperAMOLED panel and Gorilla Glass DX protection. As confirmed before, these smartwatches will run Google Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 3.5 on top of it.

They draw power from the newly unveiled Samsung Exynos W920 chip paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options on both of them include dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and 4G LTE optional. You will be able to sync it with your smartphone and as it will support notifications reply, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and more.

For health tracking, you get a heart rate monitor, BioActive sensor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitor. The watches are MIL-STD-810G certified with 5 ATM, IP68 certification. There is also electrocardiogram (ECG) support. There’s a rotating bezel on the Watch4 Classic models. The vanilla Watch4 will has a more sportier look. The smaller variants have a 247mAh battery while the bigger models have a 361mAh battery cell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 that will handle the connectivity. You further get a 61mAh battery in each earbud. The case in which the earbuds will charge, will pack a 472mAh battery. The audio is tuned by AKG.

Moving on, the buds themselves have a glossy finish. The buds also sport Active Noise Cancellation feature along with a transparency mode for clearer Ambient sounds. This will be achieved through a 3-mic setup.

You should get 18 hours of battery with ANC ON. This includes 5 hours from the earbuds plus 13 hours more with a charging case. With ANC Off, you get 29 hours constituting 7.5 hours from earbuds. You should be good to go for 55 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge. The buds have Qi wireless charging support as well.

Each of the earbuds has two drivers including an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. The buds also have IPX7 rating making them water resistant.