Samsung announces Bespoke Colour Customisation for Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 in seven colours, and one of the new colours made it to India recently, making three colours available in the region. Now, Samsung has announced Bespoke Colour Customisation for the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Watch4, allowing users to customise their smartphone and choose from 49 colour combinations.

Samsung Bespoke Customisation

The Bespoke Studio currently serves markets in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, France and South Korea. Samsung plans to expand that list later on. The Galaxy Bespoke Studio lets you choose the colour of the phone’s front, rear, and frame. For the frame, you can choose from Black or Silver colours. You have five options to choose from for the front and back, including Blue, Pink, Yellow, White and Black. The customisation does not apply to the camera portion.

As Samsung claims, these colour options give you a total of 49 colour combos to choose from. Furthermore, you also get an option to replace the bottom and top parts’ colours after you have received your device. However, an extra fee under a service called Bespoke Upgrade Care will be levied.

The next device you get Bespoke Customisation for is the Galaxy Watch4 series. The customisations are available for the two Watch4 models and each of their two sizes as well. In addition, one will choose from different types and colours of bands and three different colours for the case.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition starts at $1,100 (approx Rs 82,300). As far as US pricing is concerned, this price is $50 (approx Rs 3,740) expensive than the regular price of the 256 GB model. Bespoke customisation isn’t available for the 128 GB trim. The device also comes with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection. The price for the Galaxy Watch4 series with Bespoke Customisation remains the same as the original prices of the Watches.