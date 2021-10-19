HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 get new colours in...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 get new colours in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are now getting a new colour each, in India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 colour

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in a new Silver colour in India
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in a new Lavender colour in India
  • Both foldables are offered in multiple configurations

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in India back in August. Both were launched in two colours each. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now getting a new colour option each.

The new Phantom Silver colour option for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be only available in the 256GB storage variant. Similarly, the new Lavender colour of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will only be available with 128GB of storage. The Phantom Black and Phantom Green will be available for all the storage variants of the Z Fold 3. The Phantom Black and Cream colours for the Z Flip 3 will also be available in all the storage variants as before.

The pricing of the foldables in India is as follows:

  • Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12+256GB): Rs 1,49,999
  • Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12+512GB): Rs 1,57,999
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+128GB): Rs 84,999
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+256GB): Rs 88,999

Read More: Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 India prices, availability, pre-booking offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there is a 374ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has 2260 x 832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone packs a 4400mAh battery cell with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support is present as well. In addition, a Snapdragon 888 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This should include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 zoom lens and OIS.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display7.55-inches primary, 6.23-inch secondary
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3300mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

