Samsung All-In-One Pro PC Announced: A New Alternative To iMac?

Samsung makes all kinds of electronics from smartphones to laptops and one of its product lines includes an All-In-One (AIO) PC. Almost a year after the brand’s last launch in the segment, Samsung has now refreshed its AIO PC line-up with the Samsung All-In-One Pro PC that not only serves as an alternative/competitor to the iMac but also looks like one. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

Samsung All-In-One Pro: Price

The Samsung All-in-One Pro carries a price tag of 1.99 million South Korean won (approx Rs 1,22,000). It is currently available for pre-order in Korea with an official release date of April 22. There’s no word on whether it will be launched in other regions including India.

Samsung All-In-One Pro: Specs

The Samsung AIO Pro sports a 27-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an anti-glare Resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The screen is encased in a metal frame measuring a mere 6.5mm, delivering a clean aesthetic. The AIO Pro is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H processor, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The PC gets integrated Intel Arc graphics and an AKG-tuned four-speaker setup with two 5W woofers and two 2W tweeters. The PC also has dual digital mics and supports Dolby Atmos as well. It runs out of the box in Windows 11 Home. There’s a plethora of I/O ports available, including an 11-in-1 Multi-media Card Reader, 1 x Headphone output/microphone input combo, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 port, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI-in, 1 x RJ45 (LAN) and 1 x DC-in.

In addition, the PC comes paired with a Wireless 2.4HGz / Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse. A 185W power adaptor is included in the box. Other Samsung ecosystem-specific features include Buds Auto Switch, Multi Control, Quick Share, and Second Screen for seamless file transfers and display mirroring with Galaxy phones and tablets.

Samsung All-In-One Pro: iMac Competitor?

Apple updated its 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip in October last year, and on the other hand, Samsung gets you a 27-inch display, which is already beneficial for those who want a bigger screen to look at. The iMac features a 4.5K Retina Display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colours, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone. While smaller, the display on the iMac is slightly sharper due to a higher resolution.

Power-wise, both of them shouldn’t break a sweat in daily use and even during demanding workflows. However, it’s up to you whether you want MacOS or Windows, depending on which one of them suits your workflow better.

The iMac also has a 1080p FaceTime camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos. The Samsung AIO Pro has a four-speaker system so iMac has an EDGE here too. Connectivity-wise, you get a greater variety of ports on the Samsung PC than on the iMac.