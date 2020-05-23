Advertisement

Australian researchers hit fastest internet speed at 44.2 TBp/s

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 23, 2020 7:41 pm

Latest News

The test allowed them to use internet at speeds where you can download 1000 movies in a second.
Advertisement

Group of researchers in Australia have managed to run the internet at a mind-boggling speed of 44.2Tb/ps which is the fastest recorded speed in history. With this speed, the researchers claim you can download 1000 high-definition movies in a split second. The project test was run by researchers from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities. They claim to have got this speed from a single optical chip. The research team led is by Dr Bill Corcoran (Monash), Professor Arnan Mitchell from RMIT and David Moss from Swinburne.

 

The researchers say during peak time, this capacity can support high-speed internet access for over 1.8 million houses in Melbourne as well as billions of other people across the world. "We're currently getting a sneak-peak of how the infrastructure for the internet will hold up in two to three years' time, due to the unprecedented number of people using the internet for remote work, socialising and streaming, Dr Bill Corcoran, Lecturer - Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering, Monash University.

Advertisement

 

Usually, tests at this level are done within a laboratory but this test was done using the existing communication infrastructure available to all telecom players. The researchers were able to load-test it on the network, the group said.

 

How the test was done?

 

Researchers installed 76.6km of 'dark' optical fibres between RMIT's Melbourne City Campus and Monash University's Clayton Campus. The optical fibres were provided by Australia's Academic Research Network.

 

As per  a release, the group used a new device that replaces 80 lasers with one single piece of equipment known as a micro-comb, which is smaller and lighter than existing telecommunications hardware. It was planted into and load-tested using existing infrastructure, which mirrors that used by the National Broadband Network (NBN)."

 

They believe the results they've achieved will help the world broaden its scale for offering internet. They also believe data speeds like this can support self-driving cars, advancement in medicine, education and e-commerce industries.

What is the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber?

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: internet speed University of Swindon download speeds broadband data self-driving car

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung partners with Facebook to bring offline retailers online

Amazon launches food delivery service in India, starts with Bengaluru

Facebook introduces new 'Lock Your Profile' safety feature in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies