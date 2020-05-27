Advertisement

Ather launches new buy-and-rent plan with Bounce - How it works

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 1:24 pm

Latest News

The unique sales model ensures that people can rent their scooter while it's kept idle.

Ather Energy and Bounce have partnered for a unique sales model, that allows consumers to buy the scooter and rent it to others to make money from it. This is done for those who book Ather scooter via Bounce website for Rs 499 and pay the on-road cost of Rs 1.15 lakh. This will get you the scooter with a commercial license (yellow plate), insurance for the two-wheeler and other EV-centric tax benefits. 

 

Once you've got the scooter with the registered number, list the two-wheeler on Bounce app, so that others can see the vehicle and rent it whenever required. But unlike the traditional rent model on Bounce, for Ather customers, they can define the timeframe during which the scooter will be available for rent. To make the process hassle-free, Bounce is making sure the scooter is picked up and dropped from the location where the customer would prefer.  Bounce says those own rent out the scooter can easily make around Rs 2,500 in a month, especially if they rent it out during the weekends. 

This model is also helpful for people without any convenience, who can easily pay small, hourly rent amount and avail access to a two-wheeler to get their daily errands done. With the COVID-19 forcing people to rethink their buying plans, this buy and rent model is an interesting way of allowing people to earn money off their vehicle. 

 

Ather says it will support in-vehicle connectivity to make sure that people renting the scooter don't try to run away with the vehicle. The owners can also track the route taken by the person, the health of the scooter's battery and much more. As of now, Ather and Bounce are offering this model in Bengaluru but we expect it to spread across more regions in the near future.

 

The Ather 450 pushes out 7.3Ps of power and 20.5 Nm of torque, with the maximum speed of 80 kmph. As far as driving range is concerned, the 450 is claimed to offer a decent range of 75 km and comes equipped with the fast-charge technology, which is said to charge zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

 

In terms of design, the scooter comes with a futuristic and aerodynamic design. It gets a 7-inch Android-powered touchscreen instrumental cluster with features like, push navigation system, parking assistant, smartphone connectivity via an application for battery status, vehicles data, diagnostic test and more. The systems have a IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Latest News from

Tags: Ather Energy Bounce electric scooter India Ather 450 price buy and rent scooter FAME

 

