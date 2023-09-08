Renewed iPhone 11 for Rs 19,999, how to get it?

Customers can purchase a premium renewed iPhone 11 for an attractive price of Rs 19,999. The offer will be available on September 9th and 10th on the ControlZ website.

The featured smartphone is the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11, which has been refurbished by ControlZ. The company boasts that these renewed iPhones look and perform as if they were brand new.

To further instil confidence in buyers, each renewed iPhone 11 comes with an 18-month warranty, providing comprehensive coverage for any unexpected issues that may arise. Essential accessories are also included in the package, ensuring users have everything they need to get started with their new device.

The company is offering flexible financing solutions, including EMI and Buy Now Pay Later options for making the purchase. This approach ensures that individuals with varying budget constraints can conveniently own the coveted iPhone 11.

Yug Bhatia, CEO of ControlZ, said in a statement, “Our customers can now experience the power and sophistication of the iPhone 11 without compromising on quality and also enjoy significant savings.”

ControlZ not only sells refurbished iPhones but also refurbished OnePlus phones.