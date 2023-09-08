HomeNewsRenewed iPhone 11 for Rs 19,999, how to get it?

Renewed iPhone 11 for Rs 19,999, how to get it?

The company is offering flexible financing solutions, including EMI and Buy Now Pay Later options for making the purchase.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Renewed iPhone 11

Customers can purchase a premium renewed iPhone 11 for an attractive price of Rs 19,999. The offer will be available on September 9th and 10th on the ControlZ website.

The featured smartphone is the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11, which has been refurbished by ControlZ. The company boasts that these renewed iPhones look and perform as if they were brand new.

To further instil confidence in buyers, each renewed iPhone 11 comes with an 18-month warranty, providing comprehensive coverage for any unexpected issues that may arise. Essential accessories are also included in the package, ensuring users have everything they need to get started with their new device.

The company is offering flexible financing solutions, including and Buy Now Pay Later options for making the purchase. This approach ensures that individuals with varying budget constraints can conveniently own the coveted iPhone 11.

Yug Bhatia, CEO of ControlZ, said in a statement, “Our customers can now experience the power and sophistication of the iPhone 11 without compromising on quality and also enjoy significant savings.”

ControlZ not only sells refurbished iPhones but also refurbished OnePlus phones.

Also See:

How to unlock your Snapchat account? Explained

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

Apple iPhone 11 64GB
  • Launch2019-09-10
  • ProcessorHexa core, Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip
  • Memory4 GB
  • Display828 x 1792 pixels, 16M colors, 19.5:9 ratio
  • Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Operating SystemiOS 13
  • Battery3110 mAh, 18W Fast battery charging, Qi Wireless charging

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.