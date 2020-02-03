Reliance JioTVCamera accessory for Jio set-top box launched in India

The company has introduced JioTVCamera for its users in the country for Rs 2,999.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new accessory for its JioFiber customers in India. The company has introduced JioTVCamera for its users in the country for Rs 2,999.

The new accessory will allow users to make video calls via the landline service of JioFiber. This basically acts as a face cam for making video calls. The product is currently available on Jio.com and it comes with one year of warranty. Users who have ordered the product will get it in 3 to 5 business days and it is available with EMI options up to 24 months, reports TelecomTalk.

The JioTVCamera is loaded with a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor with a focal length of 3.1mm. Installation is pretty easy, users just need to plug in the USB to the Jio set-top box. Users then need to reboot the STB and set up the landline number via JioCall application. If a user has already set up the landline number, he/she can use the face cam for making video calls.

Meanwhile, the company has revised its 199 top-up broadband plan in the country. The top-up plan earlier offered 100GB of data with a download speed of 100Mbps. With the latest revision, users can enjoy a whopping 1TB of data with the same plan. The pack comes with a validity of 7 days. It is important to note that this is a top-up broadband plan and it can be used above existing active plans.

Moving on, the brand recently introduced Rs 351 broadband plan. users will get 50GB of data per month at 50Mbps internet speeds. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling facility as well. Apart from this, once the data limit is over, users can still enjoy the internet with 1Mbps speeds.