  • 12:34 Feb 03, 2020

Advertisement

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory for Jio set-top box launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 11:12 am

Latest News

The company has introduced JioTVCamera for its users in the country for Rs 2,999.
Advertisement

 

Reliance Jio has introduced a new accessory for its JioFiber customers in India. The company has introduced JioTVCamera for its users in the country for Rs 2,999. 

 

The new accessory will allow users to make video calls via the landline service of JioFiber. This basically acts as a face cam for making video calls. The product is currently available on Jio.com and it comes with one year of warranty. Users who have ordered the product will get it in 3 to 5 business days and it is available with EMI options up to 24 months, reports TelecomTalk. 

 

Advertisement

The JioTVCamera is loaded with a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor with a focal length of 3.1mm. Installation is pretty easy, users just need to plug in the USB to the Jio set-top box. Users then need to reboot the STB and set up the landline number via JioCall application. If a user has already set up the landline number, he/she can use the face cam for making video calls. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has revised its 199 top-up broadband plan in the country. The top-up plan earlier offered 100GB of data with a download speed of 100Mbps. With the latest revision, users can enjoy a whopping 1TB of data with the same plan. The pack comes with a validity of 7 days. It is important to note that this is a top-up broadband plan and it can be used above existing active plans.

 

Moving on, the brand recently introduced Rs 351 broadband plan. users will get 50GB of data per month at 50Mbps internet speeds. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling facility as well. Apart from this, once the data limit is over, users can still enjoy the internet with 1Mbps speeds.

 

Reliance JioFiber revises Rs 199 top-up broadband plan

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

Reliance Jio starts rolling out Wi-Fi-calling services pan India

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Puma Smartwatch launched in India at Rs 19,995

Huawei Band 4 to go on sale on February 1 in India

Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch launched in India starting at Rs 14,995

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies