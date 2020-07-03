Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Which one is a better video calling app?

Does it make sense to switch from Zoom to Reliance JioMeet? Let’s find out.

Reliance Jio has finally announced the launch of its new video calling application known as JioMeet. The app is available for download from Android and iOS platforms and it has a web client as well.

With this, Reliance JioMeet is all set to give tough competition to the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and more. The app comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it surely looks like a desi alternative to the much-popular video calling app, Zoom. So, does it make sense to switch from Zoom to Reliance JioMeet? Let’s find out.

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Compatibility

To start with Reliance JioMeet application, the app is available for different platforms. It is available for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, SIP/H.323 systems. The video calling application also works on popular web browsers including Chrome and Firefox on the desktop. Moving on, the Zoom video call app also supports different platforms including Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux and BlackBerry devices. In terms of compatibility, both the video calling apps support cross-platforms, which is a good thing.

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: User Interface

To start with the user interface of Zoom, it is pretty simple to use and easy to understand. The web client offers you more control, while the app allows you to perform all the basic functions. The app comes with different features to start a Meeting, Share Screen, find Contacts and more. One can also join an existing meeting through the application and the company also gives an option to schedule the meeting.

Coming to Reliance JioMeet, the app user interface is eerily similar to the one present in Zoom. The app looks like a clone of Zoom, in our opinion as the company has gone with the exact same design when it comes to placement of different icons in the apps like New Meeting, Jio, Schedule and Share Screen. You get the same bottom navigation controls, which is also present in the Zoom app and it is exactly the same. This is a let down from a big company like Reliance which is bluntly copying the whole app design and just changing some colours to look a bit different.

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Features

To start with Zoom, the service supports HD video and audio along with an active speaker view. Fullscreen and gallery view, Simultaneous Screen Share, Join by telephone call-in, Virtual Background. The app has numerous web conferencing features such as Desktop and application sharing, Personal room or meeting ID, Instant or scheduled meetings, Chrome & Outlook plug-ins. One can also choose virtual backgrounds during a video call, record meeting, virtually touch-up your experience and more.

Coming to Reliance JioMeet, it also offers a similar set of features. It supports HD video and audio calling and it features active speaker view as well. Users can also use the Share Screen feature during the video call. It also comes with an option to schedule a meeting in advance and share details with invitees. There is a waiting room as well that will enable the admin to see the participants before merging them to the video call. In terms of features, it is Zoom that offers more, thus making it a much better video calling app. The support for telephone-in along with other features like virtual background, video recording and more makes it a better option than JioMeet in terms of features.

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Subscriptions

However, in order to use most of the above-mentioned features in Zoom, users need to opt for a subscription. Zoom has different models including Free, Pro, Business, and Zoom Enterprise. The free model offers video calling up to five people and it has a limit of 40 minutes. The Pro model comes with a price of $14.99 and it offers video conferencing for up to 24 hours. The Business model is priced at $19.99 per month and it offers transcripts of Zoom meetings recorded in the cloud. Lastly, there is Zoom Enterprise, which is priced $19.99. The subscription allows up to 400 participants, unlimited cloud storage, dedicated customer success manager and bundled discounts on Webinars and Zoom Rooms.

Coming to Reliance JioMeet, the video calling application is free to use and it offers some of the premium features found in Zoom. To start with, users can add up to 100 participants in a group video call session, which is not found in the free version of Zoom. Furthermore, one can continue meetings up to 24 hours, another feature which is paid in Zoom. Moving on, it supports multi-device login up to 5 devices and one can also seamlessly switch from one device to another while on a call. All these features are behind the paywall in Zoom, which makes Reliance JioMeet an interesting option.







Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Conclusion

Both the video calling applications come with some interesting features. Both of them have a variety of platforms, which is a welcome move. However, when it comes to the user interface, the JioMeet app looks like a clone of Zoom as the former has bluntly copied all the design in its app from the latter. In terms of features, it is Zoom that provides you with better options, though most of them are behind a paywall. With Reliance JioMeet app, you can still explore some of these features for free, which will surely drive more users towards its platform. Overall, if you ask us, JioMeet app is a clone of Zoom, but it offers some good features, which comes with a price tag in Zoom.