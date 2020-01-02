Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

The new venture is currently launched as a pilot project for the customers in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

Reliance Industries Limited has introduced its new e-commerce venture to take on Amazon, Flipkart and Grofers. Dubbed as JioMart, the e-commerce website is now live.

The new venture is currently launched as a pilot project for the customers in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The service will be gradually rolled out to other regions in India pretty soon. The JioMart is currently offering about 50,000+ grocery products. The company has started sending out invites to Jio users to register for its latest e-commerce venture, reports The Mint.

The report says that the new venture calls itself ‘Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan’. “Yes, we have soft-launched our operations. All Jio users are sent invites to register to avail of preliminary discounts. Though it is currently only in three regions, we would be scaling it up further. The JioMart app will be launched soon," an official told the publication.

Moving on, the e-commerce website is offering preliminary discounts and users will get up to Rs 3,000 for pre-registration. Apart from this, it also offers free home delivery with no minimum order value, no questions asked return and express delivery. The company is also working on the Android and iOS application for its latest venture as well.

Reliance JioMart will work on an online-to-offline marketplace model, meaning that it will source grocery items from nearby merchants. This is similar to what Amazon Prime Now and Grofers are doing. The company wants to connect as many as 30 million neighbourhood stores through this venture.