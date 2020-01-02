  • 12:33 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 11:29 am

Latest News

The new venture is currently launched as a pilot project for the customers in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.
Advertisement

Reliance Industries Limited has introduced its new e-commerce venture to take on Amazon, Flipkart and Grofers. Dubbed as JioMart, the e-commerce website is now live. 

 

The new venture is currently launched as a pilot project for the customers in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The service will be gradually rolled out to other regions in India pretty soon. The JioMart is currently offering about 50,000+ grocery products. The company has started sending out invites to Jio users to register for its latest e-commerce venture, reports The Mint.  

 

The report says that the new venture calls itself ‘Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan’. “Yes, we have soft-launched our operations. All Jio users are sent invites to register to avail of preliminary discounts. Though it is currently only in three regions, we would be scaling it up further. The JioMart app will be launched soon," an official told the publication. 

 

Advertisement

Moving on, the e-commerce website is offering preliminary discounts and users will get up to Rs 3,000 for pre-registration. Apart from this, it also offers free home delivery with no minimum order value, no questions asked return and express delivery. The company is also working on the Android and iOS application for its latest venture as well. 

 

Reliance JioMart will work on an online-to-offline marketplace model, meaning that it will source grocery items from nearby merchants. This is similar to what Amazon Prime Now and Grofers are doing. The company wants to connect as many as 30 million neighbourhood stores through this venture.

 

Reliance Jio Fiber brings Hotstar, Voot and more, offers 10 percent cashback

Reliance Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer for smartphone, JioPhone users launched

Reliance JioFiber revises Rs 199 top-up broadband plan

Latest News from Reliance

You might like this

Tags: Reliance JioMart Reliance JioMart launch Reliance JioMart features Reliance JioMart specs Reliance JioMart website Reliance JioMart e-commerce site Reliance Industries Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Facebook now allows users to transfer photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Pay announced, now send money on Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

LG, Qualcomm team up to develop webOS Auto connected in-vehicle infotainment system

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies