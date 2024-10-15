Reliance Jio Launches JioBharat V3 and V4 Feature Phones: Check out Details

Reliance Jio unveiled two new feature phones in its JioBharat series, the JioBharat V3 and V4, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Aimed at bridging the digital divide in India, the new models are priced starting at Rs 1,099. They are designed to provide affordable 4G connectivity to millions of 2G users across the country.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 build on the success of the JioBharat V2 model, launched earlier by the telecom giant. With these devices, Jio aims to continue its mission of bringing affordable technology to all Indians. “These feature phones are a crucial step in transitioning millions of 2G users to 4G, ensuring access to faster internet and a range of digital services,” a Jio spokesperson said at the launch.

The JioBharat V3 is targeted at users seeking a stylish yet affordable device, combining aesthetics with basic functionality. The V3 features a sleek design, appealing to modern consumers who prioritize appearance in their technology choices. In contrast, the JioBharat V4 is focused on practicality and usability, providing a simpler and more minimalistic design for consumers who value straightforward, easy-to-use devices.

Both models come with a 1,000mAh battery and support expandable storage of up to 128GB, allowing users to store more photos, music, and apps. The phones also support up to 23 Indian languages, catering to the diverse linguistic needs of the country’s population.

In terms of services, the JioBharat V3 and V4 come preloaded with Jio’s suite of digital apps, enhancing the overall user experience. The JioTV App provides access to over 455 live TV channels, offering a wide variety of content across categories like entertainment, children’s programming, and news. The JioCinema app allows users to access a vast library of movies and shows, making these devices an entertainment hub at an affordable price.

For financial transactions, the JioBharat V3 and V4 include JioPay, which supports UPI payments. The phones come with a built-in soundbox that provides transaction updates, helping users in rural areas stay informed about their digital payments. This feature is expected to contribute to the growing trend of financial inclusion, as more users adopt digital payment methods.

JioChat, another preloaded app, allows users to stay connected through unlimited messaging, photo sharing, and group chats. This integration of Jio’s services is aimed at providing users with a comprehensive digital experience that goes beyond basic communication.

In addition to their low price point, the JioBharat V3 and V4 phones are backed by an exclusive prepaid recharge plan. Priced at Rs 123 per month, the plan offers unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data, making it an attractive option for users looking to transition to 4G without significant cost. This plan is seen as a move to further lower the entry barrier for consumers, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 will be available for purchase on major platforms like Amazon, JioMart, and through select offline retailers across India. The launch of these devices aligns with Jio’s broader goal of enhancing digital inclusion by making technology accessible to all sections of society, including those who have so far been left behind in the digital revolution.

With the JioBharat V3 and V4, Reliance Jio is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the feature phone market by offering an affordable solution that comes equipped with 4G connectivity and access to a range of digital services. The company’s focus on affordability and functionality could further accelerate the adoption of 4G among India’s vast population of 2G users, while offering them more than just basic telephony services.