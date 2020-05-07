Relex Health announces Medication Therapy Management Program in India

Relex Health Medication Therapy Management includes a range of services provided to individual patients to optimize therapeutic outcomes and detect and prevent costly medication problems.

Advertisement

Relex Healthcare has today announced Medication Therapy Management Program in India. The Medication Therapy Management Program enhances Medication Adherence through a unique home-service model.



Medication adherence plays an important role in controlling chronic conditions, treating temporary conditions, and overall long-term health and well-being. However, negligence and difficulty in the management of multiple medications often lead to poor medication adherence.



Medication Therapy Management includes a range of services provided to individual patients to optimize therapeutic outcomes (help patients get the most benefit from their medications) and detect and prevent costly medication problems (avoidable hospital admission and surgery). It also encourages patients to be active participants in their health care, empowering them to be more knowledgeable about and responsible for their health and medication use.



The Relex Medication Therapy Management Program supports both chronic care patients and their doctors to facilitate favourable outcomes or lower risks and impact of the adverse outcomes in chronic care.



The program is a bridge of support between the patient and doctor delivered at patients’ home by qualified and trained professionals and healthcare advisors. The program consists of:



1. Complete management and tracking of the medication for all its patients and ensuring full availability strictly as per prescription with quick response to changes in prescription advised by patient’s doctor



2. Detailed guidance on the correct use of drugs as per prescription, correct storage of medication and on adverse reactions (side effects)



3. Disciplined and regular monthly monitoring and counselling to patients on their medication and tracking of outcomes



4. Maintenance of medication adherence records that provide a good input to doctors and patients to achieve positive levels in their adherence journeys



5. Taking back balance medicines in case of change in medication duly approved by the treating physician



According to Chandrasekhar Kini, Co-Founder and Director, Relex Health, “There are evidences to show prevalence of medication non-adherence, especially in chronic care patients. A growing concern is the associated adverse outcomes and higher costs of healthcare which could lead to hospitalization and even fatality. It is with this insight that we decided to invest our personal funds to create a startup that would be dedicated to Medication Adherence program. In the developed economies the government’s healthcare machinery takes care of this. We realised there is a gap in India even among patients from the educated class about sticking with medication SOPs.”



