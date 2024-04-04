Refreshed iPhone 16 Design, Capture Button Shown Off Via Leaked Dummy Unit

The next iPhone launch is still months away but a new leak has confirmed what one can expect from the iPhone 16 series. Photos of purported dummy units of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max have been shared online, suggesting once again that the non-pro models are in for a design refresh, along with giving us a look at the capture button and the action button on all four of them.

Shared on social media by Sonny Dickson, the photos of dummy units of all four iPhone 16 series models show that the vanilla and plus models will get a refreshed design with the cameras now stacked vertically instead of the diagonal placement. A report from last December suggested the same, meaning one can finally expect the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus to look different from its predecessors.

Next, the action button is now also making its way to the non-pro iPhones, while it was only available in the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max which launched last year. The sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also slightly be larger than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The Pro could go up from 6.1 to 6.3-inches while the Pro Max may go up from 6.7 to 6.9-inches, making it the largest iPhone Apple has ever made.

The new capture button will also be seen on all four iPhone 16 models. It will be present below the power button on the right spine of the handset. The Capture button will feature a mechanical design. However, it will have a capacitive surface that will support touch-based gestures for zooming in and out.

Overall, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max haven’t changed a lot in terms of design over their predecessors. They still have the same camera layout along with newer dimensions. The devices are expected to debut in the second half of 2024, around September. It would be interesting to see what other changes the iPhones might bring, especially in terms of software as iOS 18 is expected to be one of the major updates this year.