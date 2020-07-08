Advertisement

RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II with Intel Core processors announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 2:57 pm

The brand has introduced RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II in the country.
Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new series of laptops in China. The brand has introduced RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II in the country. 

 

The RedmiBook 14 II is priced at 4699 Yuan (approx Rs 50,000) for Core i5 model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, 4999 Yuan (approx. Rs 54,000) for Core i5 variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 5399 Yuan (approx. Rs 58,000) for Core i7 model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 5699 Yuan (approx. Rs 60,000) for 16GB RAM + 512GB option. The RedmiBook 16 is priced at 4999 Yuan (approx. rs 54,000) for the Core i5 model and 5699 Yuan (approx. Rs 60,000) for the Core i7 model.

RedmiBook 14 II specifications

 

The RedmiBook 14 II comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 300nits brightness and 100 per cent sRGB colours. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card. 

 

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and it comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is loaded with a 40W battery with 65W fast charging support that the brand claims charges the laptop from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 28 minutes. It comes with 6mm heat pipe and 30 per cent larger fan as compared to the predecessor. It in terms of connectivity, it features one USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, one USB 2.0, two USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1.

RedmiBook 16 specifications

 

RedmiBook 16

 

Coming to RedmiBook 16, it is loaded with a 16.1-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 300nits brightness and 100 per cent sRGB colours. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card.

 

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and it comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is loaded with a 40W battery with 65W fast charging support that the brand claims charges the laptop from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 28 minutes. In terms of connectivity, it features one USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, one USB 2.0, two USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1.

 

