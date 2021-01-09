Redmi Note 9T announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Redmi 9T also debuts

The Redmi Note 9T features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole style front camera.

Advertisement

Xiaomi under its Redmi brand has introduced the Redmi Note 9T globally. The company also introduced Redmi 9T which is a variant of the Redmi 9 Power that was launched in India recently.

Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T price

The Redmi Note 9T is priced at 229 Euros (Rs 20,556 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 269 Euros (Rs 24,145 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It comes in Daybreak Purple and Nightfall Black colours.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9T is priced at 159 Euros (Rs 14,270 approx.) for the 4GB+64GB version and 189 Euros (Rs 16,965 approx.) for the 6GB+128GB version. It comes in Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange and Ocean Green colours

Redmi Note 9T specifications

The Redmi Note 9T features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole style front camera. It also offers 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. The storage will be expandable up to 256GB.

Redmi Note 9T features a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the device will have a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.25 lens.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Connectivity options include a 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 161.96x77.25x9.05mm and weighs 199 grams.

Redmi 9T specifications

Redmi 9T features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.



For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

Redmi 9T packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, IR blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.