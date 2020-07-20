Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Which one is better?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 6:56 pm

Both the smartphones come with a price tag of Rs 11,999 and both of them offer some interesting features. But, which one is better?
Redmi has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, in India. The smartphone is the first phone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G85 processor. 

 

The Redmi Note 9 is available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home along with leading retail stores starting from July 24. With this, Redmi is all set to once again dominate the budget segment in the country. However, this time things will be difficult as the company will face fierce competition from the recently-launched Realme Narzo 10. Both the smartphones come with a price tag of Rs 11,999 and both of them offer some interesting features. But, which one is better? Let’s find out. 

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Design

 

Realme Narzo 10

To start with the design, the Redmi Note 9 has borrowed the skin from its elder sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro. You get the same square-shaped camera module at the back panel and just beneath it, there is a fingerprint sensor. The front panel comes with a punch-hole design. The Redmi Note 9 is available in Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green colours.

 

Coming to Realme Narzo 10, the smartphone also looks similar to the other Realme smartphones in the same price segment. However, the company has added new design language with the latest smartphone. The Narzo 10 design is inspired by the Naoto Fukasawa, which also designed the special editions of Realme X. That said, both the smartphones do not offer unique design language, but if you ask us personally, then we think Realme Narzo 10 is a better-looking smartphone as compared to Redmi Note 9. 

 

Winner: Realme Narzo 10

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Display

 

Coming to the display, the Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone comes with a 89.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 

 

The Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. That said, Redmi Note 9 clearly wins this round as the phone is loaded with a higher resolution display, meaning that you will enjoy watching content or playing games on the Redmi Note 9 as compared to the Realme Narzo 10. 

 

Winner: Redmi Note 9

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Hardware

 

Redmi Note 9

 

This is where it gets really interesting. The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, offers you MediaTek Helio G85 processor and for Rs 11,999 you get 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. 

 

MediaTek Helio G85 offers marginally better performance as compared to the Helio G80 chipset. That said, the Realme Narzo 10 covers this with more storage option. You get 128GB of internal storage with Realme, while Redmi Note 9 offers you 64GB of storage. So, if you can compromise with the storage, then Redmi Note 9 is a good option and if not, then Realme Narzo 10 sure seems to be an interesting option. Hence, we are calling this round as a tie. 

 

Winner: Tie

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Cameras

 

The Redmi Note 9 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Upfront, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Realme Narzo 10 also features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Quad Bayer’s 4-in-1 pixel binning, f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree Field of View, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel B&W Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm macro photography. f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with /2.0 aperture and 80-degree FoV.

 

Both the smartphones come with a similar set of rear cameras, so it is hard to distinguish who is the real winner in the camera department. However, Realme Narzo 10 offers you a 16-megapixel shooter, while the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. So, considering this, Realme Narzo 10 wins the round as it sports a better selfie camera, at least on paper. 

 

Winner: Realme Narzo 10

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Software

 

Realme Narzo 10

 

On the software front, the Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. The Redmi Note 9 also ships with Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. Both the user interface comes with different levels of customization and it is up to user preference. So, once again, we call this round as a tie. 

 

Winner: Tie

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Battery

 

Redmi Note 9 is loaded with a 5020mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging support. The Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it also supports 18W fast charging support. That said, Redmi Note 9 offers you slightly better battery as compared to the Realme Narzo 10.

 

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Conclusion

 

To conclude, both smartphones offer neck-to-neck competition. The Realme Narzo 10 offers you slightly better design language and it comes with a better selfie camera. On the other hand, Redmi Note 9 comes with higher resolution display and it is powered by the slightly better MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it comes with marginally better battery backup.

 

Tags: Realme Xiaomi Realme Narzo 10 Redmi Note 9

