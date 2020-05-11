Realme Narzo 10: Things you should know

Here is what you need to know about Realme Narzo 10.

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone series, Realme Nazo. The brand has introduced Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A.

Although the Realme Narzo 10A is a budget-centric smartphone, it is Realme Narzo 10 is mid end smartphone and cost Rs 11,999. The smartphone is loaded with the latest gaming-centric chipset from MediaTek along with a host of other features. So, without wasting much time, here is what you need to know about Realme Narzo 10.

Design and Display

To start with the design, the Realme Narzo is inspired by the Naoto Fukasawa design of the Realme X. The smartphone is available in two colour options That White and That Green colour option. The phone comes with a similar design language as seen in the Onion and Garlic version of Realme X. Coming to the display, the Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 89.8 per cent screen to body ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with Eye Care mode, which supports the screen colour temperature adjustment function.

Hardware and Software

On the hardware front, the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The company claims that the chipset comes with 17 per cent better multi-core performance as compared to the previous generation and 35 per cent single-core performance. The smartphone is loaded with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the software front, the Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 operating system, which is based on Realme UI. The user interface comes with host of interesting features like dual mode music share through which one can listen to audio using Bluetooth and wired headphones at the same time. It comes with Focus mode that prevents from new notifications and one can choose one of the four built-in tunes to stay calm. The UI comes with personal information protection feature that basically provides empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information.

Camera

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Quad Bayer’s 4-in-1 pixel binning, f/1.8 aperture,; 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree Field of View, f/2.25 aperture and 5_ lens, 2-megapixel B&W Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with 4cm macro photography. f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with /2.0 aperture and 80-degree FoV.

Battery and Connectivity







Realme Narzo 10 is loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery and it comes with 18W Quick Charge support. The phone comes with USB Type-C port. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS / AGPS/ Glonass / Beidou, dual-SIM, dedicated micro-SD card and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0 mm and weighs 199 grams.