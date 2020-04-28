Redmi Note 9 to launch soon in India as the phone gets BIS Certification

The Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 9 will be launching through an online event on April 30. Now the phone is said to be launching soon in India.



Redmi Note 9 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India launch of the smartphone is just around the corner.



The Redmi Note 9 BIS certification has been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The Redmi smartphone with the model number M2003J15SI has received BIS certification.

I can now confirm that the Redmi Note 9 will indeed launch in India. It has already appeared on the BIS certification website.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote9 pic.twitter.com/o9JV0RpahE — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 28, 2020

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch in China as Redmi 10X with the M2003J15SC model number. The Redmi Note 9 was recently certified by China’s telecom’s regulatory agency TENAA recently revealing its specs.



As per the TENAA listing, Redmi Note 9 will feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor. It will be available in three variants: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage that is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.



Redmi Note 9 will house a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity with 18W fast charging. It will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box.



The Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera setup. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor underneath the quad-camera setup. The camera will consist of a 48MP primary lens with PDAF, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 13MP front camera for selfies. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 198 grams.

