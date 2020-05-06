Redmi Note 9 Pro sale to be held again today via Mi.com and Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will again go on sale in India today at 12 P.M via Amazon and the company's website. For the launch offers, there is a Rs 1,000 off on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India in March this year. The government has now allowed delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green zones throughout the country. The phone went on sale yesterday as well but it was quickly sold out.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.



The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

