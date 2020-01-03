Redmi Note 8 spotted on TENAA with 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage

Redmi Note 8 in India is available on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Redmi launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in China last year. The Redmi Note 8 was announced in three variants - the 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. However, a new listing of the Redmi Note 8 has appeared on TENAA which suggests that the company is working on to bring a more premium variant soon.

The new Redmi Note 8 variant with model number M1908C3JE on TENAA shows the addition of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The listing indicates that the new premium variant of Redmi Note 8 will be launched soon in China. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag.

In India, Redmi Note 8 comes in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage priced at 9,999 and the 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Space Black and Cosmic Purple. The phone is available on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 11nm processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 11 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. It has an AI quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, PDAF, EIS, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens with 1.12 μm, 2-megapixel macro lens with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that supports AI beauty with f/2.0 aperture.