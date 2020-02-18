  • 18:23 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi Note 8 Pro price slashed, now starts at Rs 13999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 5:11 pm

Latest News

The announcement also mentions Mobiles Bonanza Sale on Amazon which is being held from Feb 17 to Feb 21.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year. Now the phone has received a price cut in India after which the price now starts at Rs 13,999.

 

In India, the phone was launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. The base variant now comes at Rs 13,999.  There is no change in the other two variants price though.

Advertisement

 

Redmi India tweeted to confirm this price cut. The announcement also mentions Mobiles Bonanza Sale on Amazon which is being held from Feb 17 to Feb 21. So, it seems a temporary price cut during the sale. We have to see if the retains this price cut even after the sale ends.

 

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.  The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

There is AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro receives new software update with November Android Security Patch

Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange colour variant

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a new update

This is why Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras are mediocre!

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Honor 9X gets new Emerald Green colour variant

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Everything you need to know

iQOO 3 to reportedly come packed with gaming triggers

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies