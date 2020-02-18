Redmi Note 8 Pro price slashed, now starts at Rs 13999

The announcement also mentions Mobiles Bonanza Sale on Amazon which is being held from Feb 17 to Feb 21.

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year. Now the phone has received a price cut in India after which the price now starts at Rs 13,999.

In India, the phone was launched in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. The base variant now comes at Rs 13,999. There is no change in the other two variants price though.

Redmi India tweeted to confirm this price cut. The announcement also mentions Mobiles Bonanza Sale on Amazon which is being held from Feb 17 to Feb 21. So, it seems a temporary price cut during the sale. We have to see if the retains this price cut even after the sale ends.

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

There is AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.