Poco F7 5G Launched in India: All Details

Poco F7 5G has been announced in India with a huge 7550mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset under the hood. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched device from Poco.

Poco F7 5G: Price, Availability

The Poco F7 5G starts at Rs 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting July 1. It will be sold in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black shades.

During the first sale, one can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 when using a HDFC, SBI, or ICICI bank card to purchase the device. Further, if you purchase the device on day 1 of sale, i.e. on July 1, you get Poco Shield which includes 1 year additional warranty and a 1 year screen replacement as well.

Poco F7 5G: Specifications

The Poco F7 5G sports a 6.83″ AMOLED Display with a 2772 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, it features a 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.5 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, there’s a 20MP selfie sensor. The device has a 7550mAh battery in India while the global model has a 6500mAh cell. There is support for 90W fast wired charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. The device runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Read More: Poco C71 Launched in India with Unisoc Chipset

An in-display optical fingerprint sensor handles the biometrics. There is also Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity along with Bluetooth v6.0, NFC, 5G, and an IR blaster. The handset is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated for protection against dust and water splashes. It also features an X-Axis linear vibration motor and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.