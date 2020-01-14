Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a new update

The new update brings a new security patch along with other improvements.

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to its Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The new update brings a new security patch along with other improvements.

The update comes with version number MIUI v11.0.4.0.PGGINXM and it is about 337MB in size. The update brings December 2019 security patch. It also brings fixes that include SMS messages that couldn't be received in various regions in some cases. That said, it is an incremental update and it does not bring any feature apart from the December 2019 security patch. In order to check for the latest updates, users can go Settings > Software Update and download the latest build.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China. The brand has introduced a new Twilight Orange colour option in China and it has also launched a Red colour option for Redmi 8.

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year. In India, it comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, Electric Blue and Halo White colour options in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

