Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Launch Set for December 9

Redmi India has announced that the Redmi Note 14 5G series India launch will take place on December 9. This is about a month earlier than when Redmi usually launches the new Note series in India. The Redmi Note 14 5G series already debuted in China earlier in September this year.

The Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Launch was confirmed via the official Xiaomi India’s ‘For the Worthy’ Instagram channel. Xiaomi India also posted a teaser on X stating “Coming Soon,” along with the squircle camera module the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Pro+ models sport. The lineup should likely consist of three models, including the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

While they have already launched in China, leaks suggest that the Indian counterparts will differ slightly from the Chinese models in terms of specs. We expect the prices of the devices in the lineup to range from Rs 15,000 till Rs 30,000. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on Redmi’s past pricing trends in India.

Redmi Note 14 5G: Specifications (China model)

The base model of the lineup, called Redmi Note 14 5G, sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 8-bit colours, 2100 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. The smartphone also has a 16MP selfie camera. The Note 14 packs a 5,110mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support.

Additional features include an IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is IP64 rated as well.