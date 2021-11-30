Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a 5000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone also sports dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 11T 5G comes in three variants in India including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 19,999. The first sale of the phone will be held at 12pm on December 7 in India. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Xiaomi India’s website.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass protection and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, it supports a microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the back, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone will run on Android 11 out of the box based on MIUI 12.5. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C and GPS. You also get stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.