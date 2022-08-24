Redmi Note 11SE set to launch in India on August 26

Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11SE in India on August 26. It is said that the Redmi Note 11 SE could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi India on its Twitter handle has today announced the launch date of Redmi Note 11SE. The tweet also confirms that the phone will be available on Flipkart and mi.com after its launch in India.

The microsite on the company’s website has also revealed the specifications of the Redmi Note 11SE. The specifications confirm that the upcoming phone is nothing but a rebadged Redmi Note 10S which was launched last year in India.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications (Expected)

If it is a rebrand, then Note 11 SE may have identical specifications as the Note 10S. The phone will sport a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen. Further, the screen will come with up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone could come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

For the optics, the Redmi Note 11 SE will sport a quad-camera setup. This will consist of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Besides, it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the smartphone will also feature Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.