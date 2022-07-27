Redmi 10A Sport launched in India at Rs 10,999

Redmi India has today launched the Redmi 10A Sport in the country. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch display, Helio G25 SoC, 13MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10A Sport launched price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It comes in Charcoal Black, Slate Grey, and Sea Blue colour options. The phone is now available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi Store in the country.

Redmi 10A Sport Specifications

Redmi 10A Sport comes with a 6.53-inch water-drop notch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 400 nits of maximum brightness and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The processor will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It offers 2GB of virtual RAM. There is also a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone up to 128GB.

Moreover, the phone packs a rear camera system with a 13-megapixel sensor with an f2.2 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

In addition, the device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Besides, it runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Further, it has a micro-USB port for charging and data transfers. The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of connectivity, it offers Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, and Beidou. Lastly, the device measures 164.9 × 77 × 9.0mm and weighs 194 grams.