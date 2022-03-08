Redmi Note 11 price hiked within one month of launch

The Redmi Note 11 was launched for the Indian market along with Redmi Note 11S last month. Now within a month of its launch, the Redmi Note 11 price has been hiked for the base variant.

Redmi Note 11 Price

The phone was launched at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB version. This variant has received a price hike of Rs 500. After the hike, Redmi Note 11 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The new pricing details are now reflecting on Amazon.

The 6GB + 64GB version variant was launched at Rs 14,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB version which costs Rs 15,999. Both these variants are selling at their launched price only on Amazon. All three variants come in Space Black, Horizon Blue, or Stardust White color options.

Specs

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1000 nits peak brightness.

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 has a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. On the front, the Redmi Note 11 has a 13MP f/2.4 sensor that can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps.

In addition, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery cell which support 33W fast charging. The phone has a USB-C port via which you can charge the devices. Moreover, it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Besides, the connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS and NFC. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, z-axis linear vibration motor, and Hi-res Audio Certification.